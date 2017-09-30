Romine Plays All Nine Positions, Twins Beat Reporter Disapproves

MINNEAPOLIS — Andrew Romine played all nine on Saturday. Positions, that is. Not just innings.

With the last-place Detroit Tigers finishing up a lost season and the Minnesota Twins locked in as the second AL wild card, Tigers manager Brad Ausmus let Romine play every spot on the diamond during Saturday night’s game at Target Field.

Romine began the night as the starting left fielder and ended the night at first base. He took the mound in the 8th inning and recorded one out.

Romine became only the fifth player ever to play all nine positions in one game so it was certainly something that many fans would consider pretty cool. However, one Minnesota Twins beat reporter wasn’t a fan of the move by Ausmus, calling it a “Detroit freak show.”

Mike Berardino, a Minnesota Twins beat reporter for the Pioneer Press, voiced his displeasure about Romine taking the mound against Twins third baseman Miguel Sano in the 8th inning. Berdadino argued that it was “unfortunate” and “not coo” that Sano — who was recently activated from the DL — had to face Romine instead of a regular pitcher.

See below the string of tweets from Berardino on Romine taking the mound against Sano.

Romine takes the mound. — Mike Berardino (@MikeBerardino) October 1, 2017

This is unfortunate. Sano needs to see real pitching, not a Detroit freak show — Mike Berardino (@MikeBerardino) October 1, 2017

Sano grounds to third on 3-1 "fastball" at 85. And Ausmus moves Romine to first, completing the defensive cycle. — Mike Berardino (@MikeBerardino) October 1, 2017

If Romine was only going to face one batter, really not coo that it was Sano, who is desperately trying to prepare for Chapman & friends. — Mike Berardino (@MikeBerardino) October 1, 2017

The ironic thing about this is that Romine got Sano to ground out.

A number of Berardino’s followers tweeted back at him on Ausmus’ behalf, with a common message of it not mattering who Romine faced when he took the mound. Below are a few of those responses.

why does Ausmus care? He owes the Twins nothing. — Jeffrey Waltz (@jeffreywaltz) October 1, 2017

It's not the Tigers job to prepare an opponent for another team… it's to play the game they're playing. Piss poor take man. — Scott (@STrocker5) October 1, 2017

he was throwing 88mph… you’re acting like he’s underhanding the ball across the plate. — Chris (@SNIZO) October 1, 2017

Ultimately, the Tigers beat the Twins, 3-2, to snap a six-game losing streak against Minnesota. The Tigers will finish up the season tomorrow afternoon in Minnesota. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.