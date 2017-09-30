Greektown Casino, Dan Gilbert, Jack Detroit Casino Hotel Greektown

WATCH: New ‘Jack’ Sign Lowered On Top Of Greektown Casino Roof

Filed Under: dan gilbert, greektown casino, Jack Detroit Casino Hotel Greektown

DETROIT (WWJ) — It was a big day for Greektown Casino as a helicopter lowered a new sign onto the roof of the 30-story hotel and casino in Detroit.

The sign stretches the width of the 30-story building. It was lowered panel by panel on top of the casino by a helicopter. Casino officials say they’ve begun putting up the Jack signs inside the casino.

The new name for Greektown Casino was announced in February. The official name of the casino will be “Jack Detroit Casino Hotel Greektown.”

The Dan Gilbert-owned company is rebranding its casino properties under the Jack Entertainment LLC name. The transition to the new name is expected to be complete next May.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch