WATCH: New ‘Jack’ Sign Lowered On Top Of Greektown Casino Roof

DETROIT (WWJ) — It was a big day for Greektown Casino as a helicopter lowered a new sign onto the roof of the 30-story hotel and casino in Detroit.
The sign stretches the width of the 30-story building. It was lowered panel by panel on top of the casino by a helicopter. Casino officials say they’ve begun putting up the Jack signs inside the casino.
The new name for Greektown Casino was announced in February. The official name of the casino will be “Jack Detroit Casino Hotel Greektown.”
The Dan Gilbert-owned company is rebranding its casino properties under the Jack Entertainment LLC name. The transition to the new name is expected to be complete next May.