Water Main Break Causing Issues For Macomb Township Residents

MACOMB TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — Officials in Macomb Township are working to repair a water main break at 24 Mile Road between North Avenue and Fairchild.

The problem has caused water problems for some residents. Gary Fromius says he’s been without water for hours and hasn’t heard anything from officials on when it’ll be fixed.

“Well the water went out this morning and I’ve been trying to call the Macomb Township Water Department and you get no answer. It just goes to a fax ring,” Fromius told WWJ Newsradio 950.

Officials are working to fix the problem, but there is no word yet on the cause of the water main break. Fromius continued to express his frustration towards the lack of communication from the department regarding the water outage.

“It’s very frustrating when you can’t get the services,” Fromius said. “They give an emergency answer and nobody answers it.”

