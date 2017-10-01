4Star 4 Mile Race, 11/5/17

In celebration of Veteran’s Day, join us for the second annual 4Star 4Mile Race located in the heart of Downtown Detroit on Sunday, November 5, 2017. Let’s put our boots on the ground to honor those who have dedicated their lives to our freedom. All proceeds will go to the Metropolitan Detroit Veterans Coalition and Wins for Warriors Foundation. In order to help honor our American Heroes, we encourage you to pin a picture(s), or write the name(s) on your shirt of the Warrior(s) you are running to honor.
REGISTRATION COST: $35 Standard Registration Fee, $25 Military Discount Registration Fee
REGISTRATION FEE INCLUDES: “Warrior to Run For” T-Shirt, Map of Race Course, Refreshment Stations, Post-Race Entertainment, Finish Line Photo Opportunity, and a Dog Tag medal.
REGISTRATION DEADLINE/SAME DAY REGISTRATION: Online registration closes on November 4, 2017 at 3:00 PM EST. On race day (November 5, 2017), we will accept registrations via cash or check only. Same-day registration will be located at the warming tent in Hart Plaza from 10AM to Noon.
RACE ROUTE: The race will start and end near Hart Plaza. Please stay tuned for a race map and more information.
OTHER RACE DETAILS:
- There are no age restrictions for race participants.
- Any pace is welcome to participate, but after 90 minutes (approx. 1:30PM EST) all participants will be directed to the sidewalks. .
- The race is not pet friendly, unless with a registered service animal.
- The race registration fee is non-refundable.
Reminder: Please take into consideration that the time changes at 2:00 AM on the morning of Sunday, November 5th, 2017 (race day). The time will be turned back 1 hour.
