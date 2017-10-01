Despite Non-Partisan Analysis, Trump Officials Insist Tax Cut Proposal Won’t Favor Rich

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey (AP) – President Donald Trump’s top advisers say his proposed tax plan would not cut taxes disproportionately for the rich – despite an early non-partisan analysis that says it will.

The White House and congressional Republicans released a broad plan last week that would dramatically cut corporate tax rates from 35 percent to 20 percent, reduce the number of personal income tax brackets, and boost the standard deduction.

The Tax Policy Center of the Urban Institute and Brookings Institution says the plan would deliver 50 percent of its total tax benefit to taxpayers in the top 1 percent, those with incomes above $730,000 a year.

But White House budget director Mick Mulvaney told CNN it was too early to gauge that figure, because the proposal for now leaves out many details.

 

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch