Former Football Great O.J. Simpson Released From Prison ‘In Dead Of Night’

LAS VEGAS (AP) — O.J. Simpson walked out of prison in the dead of night according to a prison spokesperson, after serving nine years for a botched Las Vegas hotel room heist.

State prisons spokeswoman Brooke Keast told The Associated Press Simpson was released at 12:08 a.m. PDT from Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada.

Keast says she witnessed former football great being freed in a dead-of-night prison release, adding the hour was chosen to avoid media attention.

Now that O.J. Simpson is out of prison, he has to comply with rules Nevada authorities set for his parole.

He has to tell the state where he’ll be living and when he changes his residence. He can’t use illegal drugs or recreational marijuana.

He can drink alcohol, but not beyond Nevada’s limit for driving and not being arrested for drunk driving.

Simpson also is prohibited from associating with felons or anyone that Nevada parole and probation officials prohibit him from being in contact with.

The conditions apply no matter where Simpson ends up living. His living arrangements outside prison have not been made public.

The state he chooses will set rules that he must follow to avoid the risk of being returned to prison.

Simpson could be on parole until Sept. 29, 2022. That five-year period could be reduced if Simpson collects maximum credits for good behavior, pays fees and fines on time and shows “diligence in labor or study.”

Simpson has said he wanted to move back to Florida, where he lived before his armed robbery conviction in Las Vegas in a September 2007 confrontation with two sports memorabilia dealers.

But Florida prison officials said documents weren’t filed, and the state attorney general says she doesn’t want Simpson to live in the state.

Florida’s Corrections Department says it has not received a request to oversee O.J. Simpson’s parole in Florida, where the former football star has said he wants to live.

The department “has not received any transfer paperwork from Nevada,” Corrections department spokeswoman Ashley Cook said Sunday after Simpson was released on parole from a Nevada prison after serving nine years for a robbery conviction.

Simpson lawyer Attorney Malcolm LaVergne has said Simpson will go to Florida, where he previously has lived. The former football star’s friend Tom Scotto from Naples, Florida said Sunday he was with Simpson following his release. Sotto did not say where they were.

Bondi cited what she called Simpson’s history of violence and destructive behavior.

The department previously has said it would have to accept a transfer from Nevada if that state’s request met certain criteria under an interstate agreement.

