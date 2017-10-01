Marilyn Manson Hurt Onstage During NYC Show

NEW YORK (AP) – Marilyn Manson’s representative says the singer was injured in a mishap on stage during a New York City performance and taken to a hospital.

Variety reports that Manson was performing a cover of the Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” when he began to climb a podium, causing it to wobble. Manson fell backward and the prop fell on him. Soon the house and stage lights went off for several minutes and came back on with an announcer saying the show was over “due to injury.”

It was not immediately clear whether any of Manson’s concert dates will be postponed due to the injury.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

