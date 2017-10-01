Red Sox Clinch AL East, Top Astros 6-3; Rematch In Playoffs

BOSTON (AP) – The Boston Red Sox clinched the AL East by beating Houston 6-3 Saturday, setting up an immediate rematch with the Astros in the playoffs.

David Price delivered in his relief role as the Red Sox ended a two-game skid and won back-to-back AL East titles for the first time in franchise history. Boston’s victory left the New York Yankees with a wild-card spot.

The Red Sox will begin the best-of-five AL Division Series on Thursday at West champion Houston. The Yankees will host Minnesota in the wild-card game Tuesday, with the winner playing at Central champion Cleveland on Thursday in the ALDS.

