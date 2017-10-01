Roseville Police: Missing 12-Year-Old Girl Found Safe

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – A 12-year old Roseville girl — who has been missing for days — has now been found.

(Photo: Roseville Police)

Roseville police say it appears Sabrina Fouchey spent at least one night outside. She approached a person and asked for help — and was taken to a hospital.

Fouchey was last seen on Thursday around 4:30 p.m. Police say she was dropped off at the family residence and told a sibling that she was going to the library. She was officially reported missing around 12 p.m. on Friday by her mother.

Police say they’re reviewing the incident.

