Twins Beat Tigers 5-1 In Reg Season Finale

By JON KRAWCZYNSKI/AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Bartolo Colon made a final bid to be included in Minnesota’s postseason rotation, pitching one-run ball into the seventh inning to lead the Twins to a 5-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers in the regular-season finale Sunday.

Jason Castro homered and drove in three runs for the Twins, who play an AL wild-card game in New York against the Yankees on Tuesday night. A win would put the Twins in an ALDS against Cleveland, where Minnesota may need an experienced arm like Colon (5-6).

Anibal Sanchez (3-7) gave up three runs and seven hits and struck out six in five innings for the Tigers, who missed the postseason for the third straight year and will go into the offseason looking for a manager to replace Brad Ausmus. Alex Presley hit a solo homer in the third inning.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch