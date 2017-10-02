LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Listen Live|50 Dead, 200 + Injured|Chilling Eyewitness Video

Authorities: Man Dies After Vehicle Falls On Him At Home

VERONA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a 33-year-old man has died after a vehicle he was working underneath accidentally slipped off a jack at a home in Michigan.

The Huron County sheriff’s department says Adam J. Duda of Bad Axe had been working on the vehicle when it fell on him Sunday.

The accident happened in Verona Township, which is located about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Detroit. The death is under investigation.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

