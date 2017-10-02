Man Arrested In Series Of Clinton Township Home Invasions Saturday Night

CLINTON TWP. (WWJ) – Police say a burglar who hit at least three homes in Clinton Township over the weekend is behind bars.
Clinton Township police were called to Shannon Courts and Action Street, in the area of 15 1/2 Mile and Kelly Road, at 8 p.m. Saturday about multiple home invasions that had just occurred.
Police said an investigation revealed the suspect had entered three or more homes — while the residents were inside — taking cash, electronics and purses. No injuries were reported.
After looking at outside surveillance video at several neighbors’ homes, police were able to put out a BOL (or “Be on the lookout”), describing the suspect.
A man matching he description was located by police officers 16 Mile Road Groesbeck and arrested. Police said handgun along with property taken in the home invasions was recovered from the suspect, a 20-year-old Detroit man.
He remains lodged at the Clinton Township police station awaiting an arraignment set for Tuesday afternoon in 41 B District Court. The man’s name was not released.