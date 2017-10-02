Felton Davis III Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State junior wide receiver Felton Davis III has been named the Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week for his career performance in MSU’s 17-10 win over Iowa.
Davis recorded career highs in catches (9) and receiving yards (114) against the Hawkeyes, and tied his career high with two touchdown catches. In the first half alone, Davis had seven receptions for 88 yards.
On the first play from scrimmage, Davis had a 31-yard reception to set up his first TD catch later in the drive, a 22-yard scoring strike from Brian Lewerke. Davis also had a 6-yard TD reception later in the first quarter.
The 6-4, 195-pound native of Richmond, Virginia, leads the Spartans in receptions (21), receiving yards (256) and touchdown catches (4), all of which are already career highs.
In 23 career games, Davis is MSU’s active leader in receptions (35), receiving yards (456) and TD catches (5).