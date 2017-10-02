Hillary Clinton Slams NRA Following Las Vegas Mass Shooting

(WWJ) – While an investigation continues into the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history, ex-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton appears to be placing some blame on the National Rifle Association.

A “lone wolf” single shooter killed at least 58 people and injured more than 400 while firing from the window of a Las Vegas casino hotel into a crowd of thousands attending an outdoor concert.

On Twitter Monday morning, Clinton wrote: “Las Vegas, we are grieving with you—the victims, those who lost loved ones, the responders, & all affected by this cold-blooded massacre.”

“The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots. Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get,” the Democrat continued, adding, “Our grief isn’t enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again.”

Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said the gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, was found dead by police with at least 10 rifles in his room. Authorities have not yet confirmed details about the weapons. However, audio from the scene and witness accounts indicate the guns were automatic.

Although authorities have said they believe Paddock acted alone, investigators will be looking into the shooter’s activities and his past for any group affiliations. It has not been stated that Paddock was a member of the NRA; and his brother, talking to reporters Monday, said Paddock was never an “avid gun guy.”

While it’s certain that gun control will be a much-discussed issue in the coming weeks, U.S. Senator Gary Peters of Michigan said it’s too soon to talk of legislative remedies.

“I’m a member of the Homeland Security Committee; my number one responsibility in that committee is to keep the homeland safe,” Peters said. “And we need to find out the facts of what happened, and if there’s an opportunity to hopefully prevent a tragedy like this in the further we will take it…but I think it’s too early to know right now.”

Peters gives credit to Las Vegas first responders for getting a handle on the situation as quickly as they did.

