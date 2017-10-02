Oakland County Forensic Lab Specialist Killed In Hit-And-Run

WALLED LAKE (WWJ) —A forensic lab specialist with the Oakland County Sheriff’s office has died after she was hit by a car in a hit-and-run accident.
Forensic Lab Specialist Deputy Jennifer Garringer of Walled Lake was killed last night when she was hit by a car as she was crossing a street using a crosswalk, authorities say. She was vacationing with her husband in Orlando, Fla.
The suspect driver fled the scene, but a security guard, who witnessed the crash, was able to track down the suspect’s vehicle. The incident is being investigated by Florida Highway Patrol.
Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Garringer’s contributions in the Forensic Lab were extremely helpful in closing a number of cases since she joined the agency in 2013.
“Our hearts and prayers are with Jennifer’s family during this difficult time,” Bouchard said in a release. “Her contributions to our agency in the Forensic Lab have helped to close countless investigations and bring justice to victims. She will truly be missed and our agency is a little less vibrant without her as part of the team.”
Since joining the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Garringer received many accolades and compliments from local agencies, including a Unit Citation from the Farmington Police Department for her efforts leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted in multiple crimes. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Wayne State University in 2011.
Funeral details are not available at this time.