Police: 3 Injured In Shooting At Pontiac Banquet Hall

PONTIAC (WWJ) – A dispute which started in a banquet hall spilled out into a Pontiac parking lot resulting in three people being shot according to police.
Deputies and the Waterford Regional Fire Department responded to the Center Stage Banquet Hall on N. Perry Street after reports of a large fight and gunshots fired.
Deputies arrived as the crowd was clearing –and while they were on the scene got information that a shooting victim had arrived at McLaren Hospital – Oakland (listed in serious but stable condition) and that two additional shooting victims (one male, 27, and one female, 36,) had arrived at St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital – Oakland in serious but stable condition.
One man at the scene told police that he was shot at and returned fire — telling police he’s a CPL holder. Other witnesses stated that there had been a large fight inside that spilled into the parking lot.
Once in the parking lot at least two people pulled out pistols and began firing at one another.
If you have any information about this incident — you are asked to contact Oakland County Sheriff’s Department.