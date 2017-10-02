Red Wings Sign David Booth To One-Year Contract

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed left wing David Booth to a one-year contract.

Booth, 32, was signed to a professional tryout by the Red Wings prior to the preseason and skated in five exhibition games with the team, recording one assist, a plus-two rating, two penalty minutes and 16 shots on goal, which placed second on the team. The Detroit native returns to the NHL after spending two years in the Kontinental Hockey League, where he picked up 25 points (10-15-25) and 46 penalty minutes in 42 games with Admiral Vladivostok and Avangard Omsk. Prior to his time in Russia, Booth skated in 502 NHL games for the Florida Panthers, Vancouver Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs, totaling 231 points (120-111-231) and 206 penalty minutes. Most recently, Booth registered 13 points (7-6-13) and 25 penalty minutes in 59 games for Toronto during the 2014-15 campaign.

Originally drafted by the Panthers in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft, Booth is a three-time 20-goal scorer for Florida, setting career highs during the 2008-09 campaign with 31 goals and 60 points in 72 games. The 6-foot, 212-pound winger is an alumnus of both the U.S. National Team Development Program and Michigan State University. Booth logged 18 points (12-6-18) in 40 games with the NTDP’s under-18 team during the 2001-02 season as a teammate of Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard. He also recorded 105 points (45-60-105) in 134 games during his four-year career with the Spartans from 2002-06, where he was a teammate of Red Wings forward Justin Abdelkader during the 2005-06 season. Internationally, Booth owns a pair of gold medals from the 2002 IIHF World Under-18 Championship and the 2004 IIHF World Junior Championship, and he also represented the men’s national team at the 2008 IIHF World Championship.