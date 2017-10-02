Seahawks Lose RB Chris Carson With Fracture In Left Leg

LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Listen Live|58 Dead, 515 + Injured|Chilling Eyewitness Video | Witness: We Heard Pops; Pop, Pop, Pop

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle running back Chris Carson suffered a fracture in his lower left leg when he was pinned in a pile in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks’ win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Speaking on his weekly radio show on KIRO-AM on Monday, coach Pete Carroll said the fracture was discovered just below Carson’s knee.

Carroll said the initial concern was about Carson’s ankle and initial examinations didn’t show a fracture there but additional tests revealed the extent of the injury. Carroll said Carson will be out for a while.

Carson, a rookie seventh-round pick, had become Seattle’s starting running back for the first month of the season.

Left tackle Rees Odhiambo was still in the hospital Monday morning, Carroll said. Odhiambo had breathing problems after the game.
