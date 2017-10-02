Speight Out For Multiple Weeks, O’Korn To Start Versus MSU

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

Michigan will be without its starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against Michigan State, and several more to follow.

Jim Harbaugh told reporters on Monday that Speight, who suffered an apparent neck injury two weekends ago versus Purdue, will be out multiple weeks.

Senior John O’Korn will take Speight’s place.

Wilton won't compete this week or for a number of weeks — Harbaugh. "John O'Korn will be the starter" — angelique (@chengelis) October 2, 2017

Speight was injured versus Purdue when he sustained a late hit toward the neck/head area after being sacked. Harbaugh called the hit “egregious,” but Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm said he felt it was a clean play.

O’Korn took over for Speight and threw for 270 yards and a touchdown to lead Michigan to a 28-10 win over the Boilermakers. He was also picked off once.

Michigan had its bye last week, but Harbaugh told reporters Speight wouldn’t have been able to play regardless.

There was no penalty called on the play that led to Speight’s injury.

“Having seen it now, I thought it was egregious,” Harbaugh said after the game, via the Detroit News. “If I had a stronger word to use, I’d use it. With all the emphasis on protecting defenseless players, it appeared the player knew what he was doing, targeted the head and neck area when the player was on the ground and accelerated into it.

“Surprisingly had two officials standing back there that are both looking at it plus a review in the press box and that wasn’t targeting, that wasn’t a personal foul.”