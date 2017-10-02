Michigan Wolverines, College Football, Domestic Assault, Ann Arbor, Nate Johnson
Suspended Michigan Player Charged In Alleged Domestic Assault

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 3: View of a Michigan Wolverines football helmet before their game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium on September 3, 2015 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Suspended Michigan football player Nate Johnson is facing one charge of domestic assault.

School spokeswoman Diane Brown says the alleged assault happened shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday outside a dormitory and Johnson was arrested nearby. He was suspended a short time later.

The sophomore cornerback from Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, played wide receiver last year as a freshman, catching one pass. He switched to defense this year and hasn’t played in a game.

No. 7 Michigan hosts rival Michigan State on Saturday night.

A court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 11.

