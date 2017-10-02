Reports: Tom Petty On Life Support After Heart Attack

(WWJ) – There are reports this hour that rocker Tom Petty is on life support after suffering a heart attack.
According to entertainment website TMZ, Petty was found unconscious inside his Malibu home Sunday night. No further details were immediately released.
Petty, who is known for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers hits including “Free Fallin'” “Breakdown,” and “Last Dance with Mary Jane,” is 66 years old.
He just wrapped a huge tour, ending at the Hollywood Bowl last week.
