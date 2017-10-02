‘We Heard Pops; Pop, Pop, Pop … It Just Kept Going,’ Says Witness To Las Vegas Shooting

LAS VEGAS (WWJ/AP) – A weekend of music and poolside fun turned into an unimaginable nightmare for one local couple as gunfire ripped into a crowd of thousands at a Las Vegas outdoor concert.

Dan Lock and Lorrie Hudson Steffanuski of Oakland County took a photo moments before the beginning of the Jason Aldean concert — part of the Route 91 Harvest Festival — and minutes before a man opened fire into the crowd killing at least 50 and injuring over 400 people.

“We heard repeated pops, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, it sounded almost like firecrackers to tell you the truth, but it just kept going,” said Lock. “When the popping didn’t stop, people started hitting the floor — getting down as quickly as possible.”

Lock and Hudson Steffanuski escaped injury knocking down fences and climbing over cinder-block walls to get away.

“We saw Jason Aldean get ushered off the stage and as soon as there was a break in the firing that’s when we started to crawl our way — away from the gunfire and eventually get ourselves up and work our way out of the concert venue.”

Lock telling WWJ that they’ll be flying to Detroit Monday and they can’t wait to get home. They were locked out of their hotel at the Luxor overnight — gaining entrance to their room just after 9 a.m.

The gunman, identified by police as Stephen Paddock died at the scene. Police said he fired from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel Sunday night. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

In Washington, A Homeland Security spokesman, David Lapan, tweeted Monday the department has “no information to indicate a specific credible threat involving other public venues in the country.”

Police have not yet determined a motive in the shootings.

Families looking to locate missing loved ones in Las Vegas call 1-866-535-5654

