646K Dodge Durangos, Jeep Grand Cherokees Recalled Over Brake Issue

AUBURN HILLS (WWJ) – Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 646,000 SUVs that might not stop properly when the brake is pressed.

The recall covers 2011 through 2014 Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokees.

The automaker wants to check for potential problems with the brake booster shields, which are designed to protect the boosters from water intrusion. Should water get inside and contribute to corrosion or freeze, brake function may be degraded.

No injuries related to the issue have been reported.

A booster compromised by water will still deliver brake function in compliance with U.S. federal safety standards. However, customers may experience excessive brake-pedal firmness. Additionally, a potential booster issue may be preceded by a warning light, and/or activation of the anti-lock braking system.

Drivers who observe any of these conditions should contact their dealers.

The shields were originally installed in conjunction with a 2014 recall involving the same set of vehicles, nearly 95 percent of which have been serviced. The automaker says a review of warranty data led to an investigation that discovered shields on some vehicles had been installed improperly.

Fiat Chrysler will repair all recalled vehicle, free of charge. Customers with questions can contact Fiat Chrysler at 800-853-1403.