After Lengthy Talk Suspect Attempting To Rob Bank … Walks [VIDEO]

DETROIT (WWJ) – A lengthy conversation ended without the intended payoff for a man police are now attempting to locate.
On Monday, Sept. 18 around 1:40 p.m. a man walked into a bank in the 11600 block of Woodward Avenue and approached a teller demanding money.
The suspect (seen in the video) told the teller that he was armed and spent a couple of minutes addressing his request for money. He ended up leaving without getting money.
Police say no one was injured.
If you recognize this suspect or have any information pertaining to this crime, you are asked to call the Detroit police at (313) 596-5156, (313) 596-5348, or contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or email thirdpct@detroitmi.gov.