LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Listen Live|58 Dead, 515 + Injured|Chilling Eyewitness Video|Witness: We Heard Pops; Pop, Pop, Pop |Clinton Slams NRA|Are We Prepared?|Ways To Respond

Police Arrest Man Wanted In Rape Of Girlfriend’s 15-Year-Old Daughter

Filed Under: detroit
Kevin Price (Photo: Detroit police)

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man suspected of raping his girlfriend’s teenage daughter has been arrested.

download4 Police Arrest Man Wanted In Rape Of Girlfriends 15 Year Old Daughter

Kevin Price (Photo: Detroit police)

Detroit police said 32-year-old Kevin Price was taken into custody at around 12:30 p.m. Monday after an anonymous tip led investigators to an abandoned home where he was hiding out, in the 15,000 block of Lauder, near Hubble and Fenkel.

Police said the victim’s mother arrived home from work Friday to find Price and the 15-year-old girl naked in bed together. An argument ensued, the woman told investigators. She said she then grabbed a knife from the kitchen, stabbing Price several times. Price was also attacked by the family dog, police said, before he was able to get out of the house and flee the area.

The mother had been dating Price for four years and have three young children together, according to reports. When police interviewed the teen she suggested the sexual abuse had been going on for months.

Price remains held awaiting an arraignment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch