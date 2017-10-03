Police Arrest Man Wanted In Rape Of Girlfriend’s 15-Year-Old Daughter

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man suspected of raping his girlfriend’s teenage daughter has been arrested.
Detroit police said 32-year-old Kevin Price was taken into custody at around 12:30 p.m. Monday after an anonymous tip led investigators to an abandoned home where he was hiding out, in the 15,000 block of Lauder, near Hubble and Fenkel.
Police said the victim’s mother arrived home from work Friday to find Price and the 15-year-old girl naked in bed together. An argument ensued, the woman told investigators. She said she then grabbed a knife from the kitchen, stabbing Price several times. Price was also attacked by the family dog, police said, before he was able to get out of the house and flee the area.
The mother had been dating Price for four years and have three young children together, according to reports. When police interviewed the teen she suggested the sexual abuse had been going on for months.
Price remains held awaiting an arraignment.