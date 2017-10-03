LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Listen Live|58 Dead, 515 + Injured|Chilling Eyewitness Video|Witness: We Heard Pops; Pop, Pop, Pop |Clinton Slams NRA|Are We Prepared?|Ways To Respond

Detroit Signs Goaltender Kaden Fulcher To Entry-Level Deal

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed goaltender Kaden Fulcher to a three-year entry-level contract.

Fulcher attended both the Red Wings’ summer development camp and training camp as a free agent invitee prior to earning his first NHL contract. The 19-year-old netminder appeared in 43 games for the Ontario Hockey League’s Hamilton Bulldogs during the 2016-17 season and posted a 19-17-3 record, 3.21 goals-against average, 0.891 save percentage and two shutouts. Fulcher has played in four games for the Bulldogs during the 2017-18 season, posting a 2-1-1 record alongside a 1.92 goals-against average (ranking fourth in the OHL) and a 0.935 save percentage (sixth in the OHL). He is currently a teammate of Reilly Webb, who was a sixth-round draft choice (164th overall) of the Red Wings in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

A 6-foot-3, 182-pound goaltender from Brigden, Ontario, Fulcher has appeared in 64 OHL games with Hamilton and the Sarnia Sting since the 2015-16 campaign, owning a 27-28-8 record, 3.39 goals-against average, 0.890 save percentage and four shutouts. Prior to his major junior career, Fulcher spent two seasons at The Hill Academy (2014-16), a sports school in Vaughn, Ontario, and one season with the Lambton Junior Sting in Ontario’s midget minor ranks (2013-14).

Kaden Fulcher, Goalie
Born Sep 23 1998 — Brigden, ONT
Height 6.03 — Weight 182 – Catches L

Season   Team                  Lge    GP   Min   GA  EN SO   GAA   W   L   T   Svs    Pct
—————————————————————————————–
2015-16  Sarnia Sting          OHL     3   182   10   0  0  3.30   2   0   1    81  0.890
2015-16  Hamilton Bulldogs     OHL    14   764   57   2  0  4.48   4  10   0   402  0.876
2016-17  Hamilton Bulldogs     OHL    43  2393  128   1  2  3.21  19  17   3  1051  0.891
2017-18  Hamilton Bulldogs     OHL     4   250    8   0  1  1.92   2   1   1   115  0.935

