Detroit Signs Goaltender Kaden Fulcher To Entry-Level Deal

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed goaltender Kaden Fulcher to a three-year entry-level contract.
Fulcher attended both the Red Wings’ summer development camp and training camp as a free agent invitee prior to earning his first NHL contract. The 19-year-old netminder appeared in 43 games for the Ontario Hockey League’s Hamilton Bulldogs during the 2016-17 season and posted a 19-17-3 record, 3.21 goals-against average, 0.891 save percentage and two shutouts. Fulcher has played in four games for the Bulldogs during the 2017-18 season, posting a 2-1-1 record alongside a 1.92 goals-against average (ranking fourth in the OHL) and a 0.935 save percentage (sixth in the OHL). He is currently a teammate of Reilly Webb, who was a sixth-round draft choice (164th overall) of the Red Wings in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
A 6-foot-3, 182-pound goaltender from Brigden, Ontario, Fulcher has appeared in 64 OHL games with Hamilton and the Sarnia Sting since the 2015-16 campaign, owning a 27-28-8 record, 3.39 goals-against average, 0.890 save percentage and four shutouts. Prior to his major junior career, Fulcher spent two seasons at The Hill Academy (2014-16), a sports school in Vaughn, Ontario, and one season with the Lambton Junior Sting in Ontario’s midget minor ranks (2013-14).
Kaden Fulcher, Goalie
Born Sep 23 1998 — Brigden, ONT
Height 6.03 — Weight 182 – Catches L
Season Team Lge GP Min GA EN SO GAA W L T Svs Pct
2015-16 Sarnia Sting OHL 3 182 10 0 0 3.30 2 0 1 81 0.890
2015-16 Hamilton Bulldogs OHL 14 764 57 2 0 4.48 4 10 0 402 0.876
2016-17 Hamilton Bulldogs OHL 43 2393 128 1 2 3.21 19 17 3 1051 0.891
2017-18 Hamilton Bulldogs OHL 4 250 8 0 1 1.92 2 1 1 115 0.935