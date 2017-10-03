Ellsbury At DH For Yanks Over Headley, Holliday In WC Game

LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Listen Live|58 Dead, 515 + Injured|Chilling Eyewitness Video|Witness: We Heard Pops; Pop, Pop, Pop |Clinton Slams NRA|Are We Prepared?|Ways To Respond

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacoby Ellsbury will be the designated hitter for the New York Yankees in the AL wild-card game, with manager Joe Girardi keeping Chase Headley and Matt Holliday on the bench.

Either Headley or Holliday was expected to be the DH, but Girardi will instead have both available to pinch hit. Aaron Hicks is in center field, which is Ellsbury’s primary position. The 34-year-old Ellsbury has been a DH 12 times in his career, including four times this season.

Brett Gardner will lead off for New York, with AL MVP contender Aaron Judge second. Right-hander Luis Severino will start for the Yankees.

The Twins will have second baseman Brian Dozier batting first, a spot he held in the lineup 151 times this year. Joe Mauer will bat second, with Jorge Polanco and Eddie Rosario behind him.

Right-hander Ervin Santana is on the mound for Minnesota.
