AG: Fugitive Macomb County Dentist Captured On The Run In Caribbean

LANSING (WWJ/AP) – Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette says federal marshals have captured a Detroit area dentist in the Dominican Republic more than four months after 27 fraud-related counts were filed against him.

U.S. Marshals apprehended 51-year-old Dr. David Johnson of Chesterfield Township last week, and he’s currently being held in Miami. Schuette said Johnson has waived extradition and will be returned to Michigan in the coming weeks for arraignment in 54B District Court in Ingham County.

In May, Schuette charged Johnson with 20 felony counts of Medicaid fraud, six counts of health care fraud and one count of racketeering.

He says Johnson was barred from the Medicaid program following fraud convictions in 2006 but used another dentist’s identifying information to improperly bill $1.7 million over three years.

The alleged scheme was operated through Livernois Dental in Detroit which Johnson owned and operated, but has since sold.

“Medical professionals are expected to conduct themselves with integrity and adherence to the law. A deliberate attempt to take advantage of the Medicaid system shows no regard for the law and violators will face the consequences of their actions,” said Schuette, in a statement. “I would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Service for their hard work and dedication to apprehending the alleged offender so that he may face these accusations in a court of law.”

It wasn’t clear whether Johnson has an attorney who might speak on his behalf.

