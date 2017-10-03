Karsch And Anderson Champ And Chump

LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Listen Live|58 Dead, 515 + Injured|Chilling Eyewitness Video|Witness: We Heard Pops; Pop, Pop, Pop |Clinton Slams NRA|Are We Prepared?|Ways To Respond

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 24: Head coach Jim Caldwell of the Detroit Lions watches his team against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field on September 24, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Champ: Jim Caldwell for leading the Lions to a 3-1 record.

Anthony Zettel led a ferocious performance by Detroit’s defense with two sacks, four hurries and a fumble recovery, as the Lions forced three turnovers while holding Minnesota scoreless in the second half on the way to a 14-7 victory over the Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

Chump: The Las Vegas shooter.

A weekend of music and poolside fun turned into an unimaginable nightmare for one local couple as gunfire ripped into a crowd of thousands at a Las Vegas outdoor concert.

