Lions Sign G Brandon Thomas To Practice Squad

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed G Brandon Thomas to the practice squad and released WR Noel Thomas from the practice squad.
In his third season, Thomas returns to Detroit after a previous stint with the Lions where he was acquired via trade with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. He most recently spent the 2017 preseason with Detroit and appeared in all four preseason games. Thomas entered the NFL in 2014 as an undrafted rookie free agent with the 49ers out of Clemson.