Livonia Stevenson High School Student Hit By Car

LIVONIA (WWJ) – A 9th grade student in Livonia is hospitalized after getting hit by a car on the way to school Tuesday morning.
The Stevenson High School student was walking with other students, in or near the crosswalk at 6 Mile Road and Whitby, when a driver coming out of the Burton Hollow subdivision made a right hand turn and hit the student, according to Livonia Public Schools administrators.
The student was taken to St. Mary Mercy Hospital where his or her condition is unknown at this time. The driver stopped at the scene – which is right in front of the school – and was interviewed by police, the district said.
In a note to parents, school officials reminded drivers to be cautious during the morning and afternoon hours when students are walking to and from school.
It’s unclear at this time if any charges will be filed in connection with the accident. No name or details about the student were immediately released.