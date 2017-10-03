Macomb County Judge Under Investigation For Alleged Hit-And-Run

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – A Macomb County judge is being investigated for her involvement in a hit-and-run crash.
She’s a judge who usually sentences criminals but now, 39th District Court Judge Catherine Steenland may be involved in a case of her own.
Police say Steenland is being investigated for allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident last week in Roseville.
Authorities tell WWJ that Steenland refused to cooperate with police at the scene and her vehicle was impounded.
Roseville Police Chief James Berlin says the matter has been turned over to the Michigan State Police for further investigation.
“Leaving the scene of an accident is a misdemeanor that could land this judge in jail, if charged, for up to 90 days,” said WWJ Legal Analyst Charlie Langton.
Judge Steenland previously pleaded guilty to an impaired driving charge out of West Branch, Mich. in 2008. According to reports, Steenland had a blood-alcohol content of .23 percent when she backed her vehicle into a ditch. She was sentenced to 31 days in jail. The Judicial Tenure Commission also placed her on a 90-day suspension without pay.