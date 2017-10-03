Macomb Public Works Chief To Address Regional Planning Group

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) – Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the fall general assembly of the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, or SEMCOG.
The meeting will be held Oct. 19 at the Cranbrook Institute of Science in Bloomfield Hills.
SEMCOG says Miller is expected to discuss infrastructure challenges faced by communities. Macomb’s public works commissioner is responsible for management and upkeep of 952 county drains that eventually send storm water into Lake St. Clair.
Miller’s office has been handling a major sewer interceptor line break in Fraser. The 11-foot diameter pipe has been repaired after collapsing late last year.
SEMCOG supports coordinated local planning with technical, data and intergovernmental resources. It serves Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)