Police Investigating Murder At Clinton Township Apartments

Filed Under: Clinton Township

CLINTON TWP. (WWJ) – Clinton Township police are investigating the apparent homicide of a 22-year-old man.

According to police, the victim — a Clinton Township resident — was found dead by a friend at around 8 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex on Village Road, in the area of 15 Mile and Gratiot Ave.

Police said the victim was shot at least once in the head. His name was not immediately released.

Tory, a neighbor who opted not to give her last name, said violence in the area is unfortunately all too common.

“I mean, there’s fights and shootings and drugs and everything all the time here,” she told WWJ’s Jon Hewett. “This place is filled with it. Like, this does not surprise me at all.”

The victim had been seen alive at around 10 p.m. the night before, according to police. A motive for the crime is unknown at this time and no suspects have been described.

An investigation is ongoing. Police remained on the scene late Tuesday afternoon.

