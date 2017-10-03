LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Listen Live|58 Dead, 515 + Injured|Chilling Eyewitness Video|Witness: We Heard Pops; Pop, Pop, Pop |Clinton Slams NRA|Are We Prepared?|Ways To Respond

Police: Gun Discharged During Struggle As Oxford Student Taken Into Custody

OXFORD (WWJ) – The Oxford school district says one of its students is in custody, after he allegedly tried to grab the gun of an Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy.

The 18-year-old student was being taken into custody Tuesday afternoon when he went for the deputy’s gun according to authorities.

It’s not clear yet why police wanted the student–or where they found the teen.

The gun went off during the struggle, but no one was hurt.

Parents in the school district were notified of the incident Tuesday via letter.

