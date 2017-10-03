LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Listen Live|58 Dead, 515 + Injured|Chilling Eyewitness Video|Witness: We Heard Pops; Pop, Pop, Pop |Clinton Slams NRA|Are We Prepared?|Ways To Respond

Suspect Surrenders After Overnight Standoff With Police

DETROIT (WWJ) – A tense situation on Detroit’s west side involving a barricaded gunman is now over.

The incident unfolded just after 2 a.m. Tuesday outside of a home on Steel Street, in the area of Grand River Avenue and I-96, when a man in his 20s allegedly assaulted a woman.

Police were called to the scene but the man refused to cooperate and instead barricaded himself inside of the house with a weapon.

Commander Brian Munsey said officers at the called the man’s sister, which eventually led to his surrender just before 5:30 a.m.

“The sister of our suspect arrived on the scene, she had left work after she heard what was going on, and was able to make contact with our suspect on the phone,” Munsey told WWJ’s Charlie Langton.

Charges are now pending.

“The suspect, he’s a black male subject in his 20s. We don’t have a full work up on him. We do believe that he has some history with the Michigan Department of Corrections,” said Munsey. “But again, he did voluntarily surrender and at this point we’ll be continuing our investigation.”

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest. 

