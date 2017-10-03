LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Listen Live|58 Dead, 515 + Injured|Chilling Eyewitness Video|Witness: We Heard Pops; Pop, Pop, Pop |Clinton Slams NRA|Are We Prepared?|Ways To Respond

US Muslim, Jewish Group Branching Out To Build On Mission

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – A national Muslim-Jewish alliance formed to fight hate crimes and forge better ties between them is branching out to build on its mission.

The Muslim Jewish Advisory Council met Tuesday in Detroit suburb of Dearborn, one of the largest and oldest communities of Arabs and Muslims in the United States. Leaders say it was an intentional destination for its first meeting outside New York City and Washington, D.C.

Co-chairs Stanley Bergman and Farooq Kathwari say the Detroit area has been a model for Muslim-Jewish partnerships, and other officials add it could host a regional affiliate office next year. Current affiliate sites include Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas and Miami.

Bergman says U.S. Muslims and Jews previously lacked a “vehicle” where they “could be in a room and talk about respective concerns.”

 

