Woman Wakes Up Screaming After Intruder Removes Blanket, Touches Leg

DETROIT (WWJ) – A suspect remains at large following a home invasion and attempted sexual assault overnight in midtown Detroit.
The victim told police the suspect entered through a rear window of her home on St. Antoine, between Canfield Street and Warren not far from I-75, early Tuesday morning.
The suspect walked into the woman’s bedroom and pulled the covers off of her, according to police. When he touched her leg, the woman woke up and began screaming, which sent the intruder running out the back door.
The woman was uninjured.
The suspect is described as black male, 5’7″ tall with a heavy build and bald head.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600.