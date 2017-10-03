LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Listen Live|58 Dead, 515 + Injured|Chilling Eyewitness Video|Witness: We Heard Pops; Pop, Pop, Pop |Clinton Slams NRA|Are We Prepared?|Ways To Respond

Woman Wakes Up Screaming After Intruder Removes Blanket, Touches Leg

DETROIT (WWJ) – A suspect remains at large following a home invasion and attempted sexual assault overnight in midtown Detroit.

The victim told police the suspect entered through a rear window of her home on St. Antoine, between Canfield Street and Warren not far from I-75, early Tuesday morning.

The suspect walked into the woman’s bedroom and pulled the covers off of her, according to police. When he touched her leg, the woman woke up and began screaming, which sent the intruder running out the back door.

The woman was uninjured.

The suspect is described as black male,  5’7″ tall with a heavy build and bald head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch