Alex Morgan Kicked Out Of Disney

CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 19: Alex Morgan #13 of the USA celebrates after scoring a goal in the second half of the match against New Zealand at Nippert Stadium on September 19, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The USA won 5-0 in the international friendly match. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Three Orlando City soccer players were kicked out of Disney World after officials say they became verbally aggressive with park security and other guests.

An Orange County Sheriff’s Office report says Orlando City Lions players Donald Toia and Giles Barnes, along with U.S. women’s national team standout and Orlando City Pride star Alex Morgan, were all escorted out of Disney World’s Epcot park on Sunday. Toia’s wife was also ejected. The report says the group began arguing with other guests and workers after Barnes cut in line at the United Kingdom pavilion’s pub.

The Orlando City Soccer Club issued a statement Tuesday saying that it is aware of the incident. Both the Lions of Major League Soccer and the Pride of the National Women’s Soccer League are out of action this week for international break.

