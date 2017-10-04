You Can Get $1 Margaritas At Applebees

It’s been a tough week for the world … and enough said about that for now.

In the midst of a dark news cycle, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar is trying to cheer up the world … They’re offering $1 margaritas.

Known as the Dollarita™, it’s part of the month-long national celebration of Applebee’s Neighborhood Appreciation Month.

And no, there are no strings.

“It’s seriously just $1 – 100 pennies, that’s all,” the company said in a press release.

Served ice cold on the rocks, these $1 margaritas are available from open to close at participating Applebee’s restaurants every day in October.

It’s your choice: Pair it with a selection of appetizers, a 2 for $20 meal, or late-night fare.

Thirsty? Remember to drink responsibly.

“We focus on our food a lot, but ‘bar’ is in our name, and it is an integral part of what makes Applebee’s a great neighborhood destination,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “Our $1 margaritas in October give us a chance to show our guests a little love, giving them a totally unbeatable offer as a gesture of our sincere appreciation for their patronage.”

The delicious $1 margarita is available all day, every day while dining in at participating Applebee’s locations for the entire month of October. For more information on limited time offers from Applebee’s, check out the online menu and stop by your neighborhood Applebee’s.