Chance To Own Slice Of Motown History Via Estate Sale, Auction

DETROIT (WWJ) – A rare opportunity to own a little slice of Motown history.

A 3-day estate sale will run daily, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday – Saturday, October 12-14. The sale will feature a wide selection of collectible and everyday merchandise: household goods, antiques and one-of-a-kind original Motown Records Company items acquired from Berry Gordy Jr. by the current homeowner, including original pressings of Motown singles and hundreds of 45 records from Gordy’s record storage according to  Aaron Estate Sales.

There is a $5 per person admission to the estate sale paid the day of the sale.

Pre-bidding on auction items can be done online [HERE]

The live global auction will begin with doors opening at 5 p.m. and auction starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 13, in the Athletic House of the Mansion. The event will be open to international bidders to acquire exclusive high-end antiques, historical Detroit objects and Motown memorabilia.

Seating and standing room space is limited. All attendees, online and phone bidders must pre-register. Online registration is strongly encouraged.

