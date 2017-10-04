LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Listen Live|59 Dead, 515 + Injured|Chilling Eyewitness Video|Witness: We Heard Pop, Pop, Pop |Clinton Slams NRA|Are We Prepared?|Gunman’s Girlfriend Questioned|Ways To Respond|

Child Dies, Mother Hurt In Central Michigan Crash

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a 4-year-old girl has died in a vehicle crash in central Michigan that also has left her mother seriously hurt.

The Morning Sun of Mount Pleasant reports the girl was thrown from the van and her mother was trapped inside the vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Isabella County’s Deerfield Township west of Mount Pleasant. The girl died at the scene, and mother is in critical condition at a hospital.

Investigators say a woman driving a Jeep ran a red light and hit the van in which the woman and child were riding. The woman in the Jeep was also taken to medical center for treatment.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

