City Of Warren Offering $500 For Tips Leading To Drug Busts

WARREN (WWJ) – A new program in one suburban Detroit neighborhood wants to pay residents for tips leading to drug busts.

The program, called PAID (People Against Illegal Drugs), aims to do just that, pay Warren residents $500 for tips that result in obtaining a search warrant and arrest for any illegal drug house in the city.

Heroin overdoses have been up 400 percent in Warren. With three months left to go in the year, the city has already equaled the number of deaths for all of last year.

The Warren mayor hopes to add 134,066 people (the city’s population) to the effort of fighting illegal drugs in the city.

“This program means all Warren residents will be the eyes and ears in our war against drug pushers,” said Fouts. “Our residents have the right to live, work and raise a fan-lily in an
illegal drug-free neighborhood,” said Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer, who said the rewards will come from drug forfeiture funds that fights illegal drugs in the city.

Fouts is promising the tips will be confidential.  They’ve set up a phone hotline: 586 574-GUTS.

 

 

 

 

