Detroit Man Charged On Multiple Counts Of Criminal Sexual Assault Against Girlfriend’s Daughter

DETROIT (WWJ) – A man accused of raping his girlfriend’s 15-year-old daughter appeared in a Detroit courtroom Wednesday afternoon to hear charges.

Kevin Donte Price, 35, was arraigned in 36th District Court on four counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Police were called to a home on Marlowe Street in Detroit on Sept. 29 and a foot chase between Price and authorities which eventually lead to his arrest. An investigation at the home concluded that a sexual assault had occurred and police say further information revealed that the victim had been assaulted by Price on multiple occasions between 2016 and 2017.

He’s been charged with three counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second degree criminal sexual conduct

Price will be back in court on Oct. 12 for a probable cause hearing.

 

