Missing 70-Year-Old Woman Believed To Have Walked Away From Home

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are asking for help finding a missing 70-year-old woman from Detroit who went missing Wednesday mid-day.
Rose Marie Johnson was last seen at her home on Saint Maron – wearing a black and gold jacket, a white blouse with pink and black flowers, with a black skirt and black and green gym shoes.
Rose Marie is 5’4″, she has a medium complexion and was wearing a black wig.
Authorities say she suffers from dementia.
If you have seen Rose Marie Johnson, you are asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1616 or 313-596-5740.