Police: 13-Year-Old Detroit Boy Shoots Self In Head

DETROIT (WWJ) – Investigators trying to learn how a Detroit teenager was shot and critically injured on the city’s west side.
The 13-year-old boy’s family called police around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday after he had been shot in the head at their home along Southfield Road near 8 Mile Road.
Police say it appears the boy was reprimanded by his parents before he got his hands on the weapon and apparently shot himself.
Investigators are now determining who owned the gun and whether it was properly licensed, as well as the circumstances that led to the shooting.
Reports indicate the teen’s 19-year-old brother was taken into custody at the scene for possessing the weapon illegally.
The teen was last reported in critical condition.
An investigation is ongoing.
