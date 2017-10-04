Teen Arrested After Violence, Gunfire At Oakland County High School

OXFORD TWP. (WWJ) – No one was shot, but an Oakland County teen was arrested on multiple charges after an incident involving a gunfire at Oxford High School.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, an 18-year-old Oxford Township resident assaulted his ex-girlfriend in the school hallway, Tuesday afternoon. When a school administrator escorted the student to the office, investigators say the teen punched the administrator in the chest.

When OCOS deputies arrived to arrest the teen, a struggle ensued during which the suspect allegedly reached for and grabbed a deputy’s handgun. The student was able to fire the weapon once; the bullet going through bottom of the hostler and ricocheting into a wall where it was lodged.

No one was struck or injured by the discharged round.

The suspect was arrested and transported to a local hospital for “pre-existing medical issues. After he was cleared, the teen was booked in the Oakland County Jail.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect, as a student, had permission to be at Oxford High School but had signed a written agreement saying he would distance himself from his ex-girlfriend, due previous incidents between them.

The teen is scheduled to be arraigned via video arraignment at 52nd District Court, 3rd Division in Rochester Hills on Thursday on expected charged of domestic assault, resisting and obstructing and attempting to disarm a police officer. His name was not released.