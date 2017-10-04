This Cardiac Nurse Will Give You A Heart Attack [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens

Instagram is really a great way for one to express themselves.

Whether it’s trying to get your startup brand noticed or show off your amazing curves, the social media account will help you with that.

Lauren Drain Kagan is a registered cardiac nurse and she is making people online lose their minds.

Not only is she a nurse — but also a published author.

According to Maxim.com:

On top of all that, she’s the New York Times bestselling author of Banished. In it, Lauren details the tumultuous years leading up to her disownment from the extremely conservative Westboro Baptist Church.

She has also been featured on dailystar.co.uk.

She explained: “I never set out to be a ‘fitness model’– in fact that was never my intention.” However, that all changed when she made a promise to herself three years ago to get fit. After sharing her workout tips and personal transformation online, Lauren became an inspiration to others looking to do the same.

Judging by her 3.6 million followers on Instagram, Drain Kagan knows how to please her fans.

