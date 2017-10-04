This Cardiac Nurse Will Give You A Heart Attack [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Instagram is really a great way for one to express themselves.
Whether it’s trying to get your startup brand noticed or show off your amazing curves, the social media account will help you with that.
Lauren Drain Kagan is a registered cardiac nurse and she is making people online lose their minds.
Not only is she a nurse — but also a published author.
According to Maxim.com:
On top of all that, she’s the New York Times bestselling author of Banished. In it, Lauren details the tumultuous years leading up to her disownment from the extremely conservative Westboro Baptist Church.
She has also been featured on dailystar.co.uk.
She explained: “I never set out to be a ‘fitness model’– in fact that was never my intention.”
However, that all changed when she made a promise to herself three years ago to get fit.
After sharing her workout tips and personal transformation online, Lauren became an inspiration to others looking to do the same.
Judging by her 3.6 million followers on Instagram, Drain Kagan knows how to please her fans.
I'm 5'5 & weigh anywhere between 130-140lbs based on my goals, workouts & nutrition🤷🏼♀️ I used to obsess about my "ideal" weight, a number I always thought would make me feel at ease, happy & a number that was always lower than where I was. Now, I don't give a damn about the scale – I only care about how I feel, how my clothes fit & how I look in the mirror. The funny thing is I now weigh MORE than I did at the age of 21, 25 or 28… yet I feel like a new, confident, strong & happy woman 😏 Ans I eat more 😋 With all my clients I try & teach them that the scale is NOT the ultimate gauge for success – it's inches lost! If you could look your ideal way would you take that over weighing some random number you desire? 🤔 Join my 6 week fitness challenge & let me teach you my ways 🙌🏼 I've now helped thousands of men & women transform their lives 💪🏽 See link in my bio or visit laurendrain.com
Strong is sexy 😏 Ladies, lifting heavy weights won't make you look "manly" that's just a myth spread by people who've most likely never been to the gym 🤣 I eat 4-5 meals a day & lift "heavy" just to maintain this physique. Don't fear the weights 💪🏽 See link in my bio for my workout programs, meal plans & my 6 week transformation challenge 😘 laurendrain.com ••• Photo by the hubs: @theiobot
As a nurse how is she ever able to check someone’s heart beat? You have to think it starts beating a lot fast when Lauren walks into the room.