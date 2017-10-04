Investigation Into ‘Inappropriate’ Wyandotte Teacher Texts Will Be Handled Internally

WYANDOTTE (WWJ) – Wyandotte Public Schools administrators say an investigation into some alleged “inappropriate” text messages is ongoing, but will now be handled internally.

The investigation involves the conduct of a female teacher, according to school officials, who was placed on paid leave after allegedly sending some “concerning” text messages to a male student.

The district sent a letter to parents last week notifying them of the allegations and the teacher’s subsequent removal from Roosevelt High School.

Superintendent Catherine Cost told WWJ last week that someone came forward with information about the texts, and that administrators were looking into whether anything happened beyond the texting.

Initially, Wyandotte police were also involved in the investigation, but no charges were filed.

It’s unclear at this time if the teacher will keep her job; but Cost said she remains on indefinite paid leave at this time.

In a video message posted to Facebook last Tuesday, during Homecoming week, Cost said she hoped the spreading of rumors would stop.

“We want students, alumni and parents to take good care of each other,” Cost said. “So if you’ve posted or tweeted regarding this investigation, please stop and take it down. Let’s come together and focus on what makes us all great.”

The name of the teacher involved was not released. The content of the texts was not disclosed.