Did Devan Dubnyk Make Save Of The Year In Little Caesars Opener? [VIDEO]

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

Little Caesars Arena is but one game old, but Devan Dubnyk might long lay claim to the best save in this building.

The Minnesota Wild goaltender went full Dominik Hasek to rob Gustav Nyquist on a first period breakaway Thursday night.

Nyquist picked up the pick in the neutral zone, blew past defender Mathew Dumba and then looked to have Dubnyk beat clean as he cut across the crease from his backhand to his forehand.

Just as Nyquist was about to slide home the inaugural goal at LCA, Dubnyk, by this point sprawled on his back, thrust out his arm and made an impossible stop.

First game or not, that piece of robbery won’t be soon forgotten at the Red Wings’ new home.

In fact, it was already being talked about as a save-of-the-year candidate.

SAVE OF THE YEAR BY DUBNYK well…it was — Kevin Falness (@RadioFalness) October 6, 2017

It may well be topped as the season goes on, but expect to see it on highlight reels for the rest of the year.